App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vizag gas leak: Andhra Pradesh govt says it will send back remaining styrene gas stock to South Korea

Officials also said the five villages which had been evacuated following the leak are now safe for residents to return

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Andhra Pradesh government on May 11 said it would be sending back to South Korea the remaining stock of styrene gas at the LG Polymers factory days after a gas leak at the compound in Vizag killed 12 people.

According to a report by The Indian Express, B Satyanarayana, the Andhra Pradesh minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, said 13,000 tonnes of styrene will be sent back to LG Chemicals, the owners of LG Polymers.

"The CM suggested during a meeting that the state should be cleared of hazardous units and asked officials to make arrangements to send the remaining stock of styrene at LG Polymers to South Korea," Satyanarayana said.

Close

"About 8,500 tonnes of styrene, which was at a storage facility at the Visakhapatnam port, has already been pumped into a ship. Where the company takes it is their decision, but the styrene came from South Korea, so we have asked the management to take it back," the minister added.

related news

Satyanarayana said the remaining styrene would be taken back in the next few days. Another official in the state government, Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy, said strict action would be taken against the company after the investigation into the leak is completed and a report is submitted by a government-appointed committee.

Reddy also said a statewide drive would be taken up to identify hazardous factories and units across the state.

According to the report, officials also said the five villages which had been evacuated following the leak are now safe for residents to return. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have declared them open through verification, according to the newspaper.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 05:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Vizag Gas Leak

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Hacker Elliot Alderson tweets about Ahmedabad's decision to put COVID-19 patients' details on Google Maps

Hacker Elliot Alderson tweets about Ahmedabad's decision to put COVID-19 patients' details on Google Maps

International Nurses Day 2020: Mumbai Police thanks healthcare workers 'Munna Bhai' style

International Nurses Day 2020: Mumbai Police thanks healthcare workers 'Munna Bhai' style

Coronavirus | Maharashtra government allows home delivery of alcohol

Coronavirus | Maharashtra government allows home delivery of alcohol

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.