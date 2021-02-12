MARKET NEWS

'Vaccines are forever', says Anand Mahindra tagging Adar Poonawalla in a parody vaccine advertisement

In this advertisement, a man is seen proposing to his girlfriend with a dose of the vaccine instead of a ring. "Inoculate yourself... with love," the ad suggests before concluding with a shot of the Pfizer vaccine which is "not available anywhere".

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 04:19 PM IST
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra


A hilarious parody advertisement for the vaccine maker Pfizer shared on the American late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! has gone viral, grabbing the attention of eminent personalities like Anand Mahindra.

Capitalizing on the opportunity of Valentines' day, the video is a rather quirky take on the otherwise usual advertisements we get to see around this occasion.

"Don't just be her somebody, be her antibody", the ad says!

Now businessman Anand Mahindra, who is known for his tweets, shared this video tagging Serum Institutes's Adar Poonawalla. In the tweet, Anand says, 'a readymade advertising brief', a funny tease aimed at Poonawalla.

The video has been watched more than 1 lakh times on the microblogging platform since being shared by Mr Mahindra, garnering a ton of amused reactions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Adar Poonawalla #Anand Mahindra #Jimmy Kimmel Live #Trending News
first published: Feb 12, 2021 04:19 pm

