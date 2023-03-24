Vaccination drive became a people's movement: PM Modi talks about rush to provide vaccine to everyone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’ --- History TV18’s brand new documentary about the country’s incredible Covid-19 vaccine journey. (Screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 'The Vial-India’s Vaccine Story’ --- History TV18’s brand new documentary on the country’s incredible Covid-19 vaccine journey -- recalled that by entrusting Indians and Indian facilities during the major coronavirus crisis, with or without foreign help, the government took the approach of 'standing on our own two feet'.

In fact, India also aided several other countries in their fight against the deadly pandemic, PM Modi added. "All night long every day numerous planes flew across the world to several countries," he shared in view of India's support for vaccine equity.

"A lot of strength went into this project. Several government projects were sidelined to give priority to this task," he recalled.

India during the Delta variant

"Covid-19 turned out to be an impersonator; it kept changing its colours and crept up on the people," the PM said commenting on the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

The government decided to amp up its vaccination drive and from May 1, 2021 began to inoculate adults above the age of 18. Within 8 hours of commencement, 13.7 million people had registered on the Co-WIN platform.

In the latest documentary, the prime minister also said that when the government developed trust among people for Covid-19 vaccine by proving that it was in their best interest, the drive became a people's movement.

By June 4, 2021, India had recorded the highest vaccination rate with a staggering 179.17 million people vaccinated.

He also emphasised that India's Covid-19 journey will be marked in the pages of history books and will be remembered for its ultimate human service in this historic period.

"Today, I am content that due to my country's doctors, hospitals, and scientists' remarkable work, there was no negative news about the vaccine because of which my country's trust would be swayed," said PM Modi.