Uttarakhand glacier burst | 14 dead, 125 still missing: Rescue operation underway

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on February 7, causing a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least 14 people dead and 125 missing.

The flash flood in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers has triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas.

"The operation to rescue the people trapped in a tunnel is underway. Efforts are on to clear the tunnel with the help of JCB machine. A total of 15 people have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places so far. 125 are still missing," Chamoli police said on February 8.

Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, have been put on high alert and forces of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed in to help with the rescue and relief effort.



We've intensified search operation at the 2nd tunnel. We've information that around 30 people are trapped there. Around 300 ITBP jawans are deployed to clear the tunnel. Local administration says that around 170 people are missing: Vivek Pandey, ITBP Spokesperson #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Ab28klDcoB

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said teams of the NDRF were deployed for rescue and relief operations of the affected people while additional troops of the force were being airlifted from Delhi.

"I have spoken to Chief Minister @tsrawatbjp ji, DG ITBP and DG NDRF regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand. All the concerned officers are working on a war footing to secure the people. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to 'Devbhoomi'," he said.

As per reports, four NDRF teams (about 200 personnel) were airlifted to Dehradun and would head to Joshimath. Additionally, one column of the Engineering Task Force (ETF) of the Army, with all rescue equipment, has also been deployed.