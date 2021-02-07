MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

Uttarakhand flood | All you need to know about the tragedy

A flood occurred in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district after a glacial burst caused an avalanche. At least 7 people have died, while 170 were still missing. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing in the affected areas. Here's all you need to know about the tragedy.

Moneycontrol News
February 07, 2021 / 09:50 PM IST
At least seven people have died and 170 people have gone missing in the flash flood triggered by a glacial burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on February 7. (PC-News18)
(PC-News18)
Confirming the number of deaths in the flash floods in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, State CM said that five locals, including shepherds with their 180 sheep and goats, were swept away in the flash flood. He said 125 people are estimated to be missing, however, the number could be much higher. (Image: News18)
(Image: News18)
The Nanda Devi Group of Glaciers in Himalayas is referred to the cluster of seven glaciers, where country second-highest mountain Kanchenjunga lies. (Image: News18)
(Image: News18)
The Dhauli Ganga river, one of the tributaries of the holy Ganga river, passes through the places like Joshimath and Karnaprayag. It later merges into Alaknanda. (Image: News18)
(Image: News18)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Dhauli Ganga river #Slideshow #Uttarakhand #Uttarakhand floods #Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
first published: Feb 7, 2021 09:50 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.