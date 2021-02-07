Uttarakhand flood: Helpline numbers and other key details

(Screengrab of video on Twitter/@ANI)

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on February 7, resulting in a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks. The incident took place near the Reni village, which is 26 km far from Joshimath.

CM has released helpline numbers for people stranded in the areas affected by the flood. "If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486," Rawat said in a tweet in Hindi.

Uttarakhand Flood LIVE Updates

More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal, as per PTI.

Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun have been put on high alert.

Read: Massive flood in Dhauli Ganga, Uttarakhand: Officials evacuate people in surrounding villages

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat appealed to people to not spread rumours through old flood videos. He said all districts concerned have been alerted and people have been asked not to go near the Ganga. Rawat cancelled all his programmes scheduled for the day.

He is likely to visit Chamoli to take stock of the situation. ITBP and NDRF teams rushed to flood-hit areas in Uttarakhand to undertake relief and rescue work, officials in New Delhi said.

In a tweet, the Chamoli Police advised people living near the Alaknanda river to move to safer locations.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said that there was some cloudburst or breaching of the reservoir at around 10 a.m. which resulted in the flooding in Dhauliganga -- one of the six source streams of the Ganges river.

The 85 km river meets the Alaknanda River at Vishnuprayag at the base of Joshimath mountain in Uttarakhand.

ITBP and NDRF teams rushed to flood-hit areas in Uttarakhand to undertake relief and rescue work.