Population control bill | Uttarakhand examines UP's draft to make its own law: Report

In his Independence Day speech, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced that the state will form a committee to bring and implement an effective law on population control in the state. (Image: Twitter/@pushkardhami)

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government is looking to roll out a population control bill on the lines of other BJP-ruled states, including Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

For this, the state government is examining UP’s draft population control bill, reported The Indian Express citing officials. The state will draft its own bill considering its local demographic and social conditions, they said.

The development comes almost two months after the suggestions of functionaries from 35 RSS affiliates that the government should come up with a population control policy in Uttarakhand similar to those in Assam and UP to ensure “demographic balance” in the hill state, said the report.

Following this, Chief Minister Dhami had announced in his Independence Day speech that the Uttarakhand government will form a committee to bring and implement an effective law on population control in the state.

The committee, however, has not been set up yet, a Home Department official told the publication. “But we are examining the population control Bill drafted by Uttar Pradesh. The draft Bill has been sent to the Law Department to study it and give an opinion considering Uttarakhand’s social and demographic conditions,” the official said.

“Since we are examining Uttar Pradesh’s Bill, Uttarakhand too may have such a Bill in near future,” the official was quoted as saying.

In August, the UP Law Commission submitted the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilisation and Welfare) Bill, 2021 to CM Yogi Adityanath. The draft bill made a slew of recommendations, including additional incentives to public servants for adopting the one-child norm and banning those who violate the two-child policy from contesting local bodies polls.

On September 25, the Uttarakhand government said the rapid rise in population is causing demographic changes in certain areas of the state, resulting in migration of several communities from those places besides posing a threat to communal peace.

Expressing concern over the development in an official release, the government directed the state DGP, all DMs and SSPs to take precautionary steps to resolve the problem.

(With inputs from PTI)