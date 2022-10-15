English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Unseasonal rains have damaged crops: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

    "Definitely, crops have been damaged due to the unseasonal rains. The survey is underway and we are waiting for reports from the states to assess the extent of damage," Tomar told reporters.

    PTI
    October 15, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
    Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (File image: Twitter)

    Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (File image: Twitter)

    Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said unseasonal rains have damaged crops and the government is waiting for inputs from states to assess the extent of damage.

    "Definitely, crops have been damaged due to the unseasonal rains. The survey is underway and we are waiting for reports from the states to assess the extent of damage," Tomar told reporters.

    Farmers are dependent on monsoon, which is unpredictable, he said, adding that despite all measures in place, cultivators are at the mercy of nature. The state governments have State Disaster Relief Funds which they can use for providing compensation to farmers. More funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund will be released after the due process of assessing the extent of damage, he said.

    The minimum support price (MSP) of rabi crops will be announced very soon, he added. Sowing of rabi crops, especially oilseeds and pulses, has begun across the country and about 7.34 lakh hectares have been covered so far, according to agriculture ministry data released on Friday.

    Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop but its sowing data has not yet been reported from states.
    PTI
    Tags: #agriculture #crops #Narendra Singh Tomar #unseasonal rains
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 12:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.