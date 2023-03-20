Unseasonal rains damage crops across country, IMD advises farmers on harvest

The likely strong wind/hail may damage standing crops, injure people and cattle at open places, and partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds, IMD said.

Unseasonal rains and hail are expected in the next few days due to western disturbances, as in the past few days, light or moderate rainfall and thundershowers were observed over most parts of the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on March 18 advised farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to postpone harvesting of wheat and other rabi crops. Farmers have also been asked to withhold irrigation to wheat crop.

The likely strong wind or hail may damage standing crops, injure people and cattle at open places, and partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds, IMD said.

In Maharashtra, six districts of Marathwada reported crop losses on more than 62,000 hectares of land due to unseasonal rainfall, an official said on March 19.

In Gujarat, a fresh spell of unseasonal rains lashed in several parts of the state on the weekend. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on March 19 held a review meeting to assess the situation.

IMD advisory to farmers in different states

While the IMD has advised to postpone the harvesting of wheat and other rabi crops, they've also said that in case of mature crops like mustard, it can be harvested sooner.

In Rajasthan, farmers have been advised to carry out harvesting of matured mustard and chickpea at the earliest store them in safe place.

In Madhya Pradesh, too farmers have been asked to harvest mustard, chickpea immediately and store it in a safe place.

In Maharashtra, farmers have been asked to harvest wheat, pulses and grapes immediately.

(With PTI inputs)