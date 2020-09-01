Unlock 4.0 rules for Uttarakhand: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 29 issued fresh guidelines for Unlock 4.0 for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones, , as a part of Unlock 4.0, which will come into effect from September 1.

As the New Indian Express reported, Uttarakhand government too on August 30, relaxed norms to visit the state and has removed the ceiling of 2000 visitors per day to boost tourism which is a major source of revenue in the state. Other relaxations were granted in terms of ICMR recognized COVID-19 negative report and making 'Truenat' tests acceptable.

Madan Kaushik, the state cabinet minister and spokesperson said , "The visitors have to register themselves on a state government smart city portal smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in and produce COVID-19 negative report ranging in the last 72-hours."

Also read: Unlock 4.0: Fresh guidelines issued; metro, social academic events allowed

Also read: Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s allowed and what’s not

While some restrictions are still in place like schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatre), and similar places will remain closed.

There will also be restrictions on international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the MHA. The Indian Aviation regulator DGCA said that, the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has also been extended till September 30. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular.

While strict lockdown still continue in the containment zones till September 30, certain relaxations have been provided in new Unlock 4.0 guidelines. With earlier relaxations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has now permitted social/academic/sports/cultural/religious congregations, among others, to be held with a ceiling of 100 persons which will be in effect from September 21.

As on September 1, total number of cases in Uttarakhand is 19,235 with 13,066 recoveries and 257 deaths.