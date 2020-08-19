Unlock 3.0 rules for Andaman and Nicobar: What is allowed, what is not

The Andaman and Nicobar government released updated rules for the next phase of reopening in the state under ‘Unlock 3.0’.

As of August 18, Andaman and Nicobar has registered a total of 2,445 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This figure includes 1,091 active cases, 1,325 recoveries and a death toll of 29.

Activities permitted during Unlock 3 in Andaman and Nicobar:

> Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities, with a maximum of 2 persons (besides the driver) in four-wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers.

> Industrial establishments in urban areas, viz., Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control have been permitted.

> Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates are permitted.

> Production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain

> Manufacturing of IT hardware

> Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing

> Manufacturing units of packaging material are permitted.

> Construction activities will be permitted in urban areas only in situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside).

> Construction of renewable energy projects will be permitted.

> All malls, market complexes and markets shall remain closed in urban areas, i.e., areas within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities. However, shops selling essential goods in markets and market complexes are permitted.

> All standalone (single) shops, neighborhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential. All shops in rural areas, except in malls, are permitted to remain open, without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

> E-commerce activities will be permitted only in respect of essential goods.

> Private offices can operate with upto 33 percent strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home.

> All Government offices shall function with officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above to the extent of 100 percent strength. The remaining staff will attend upto 33 percent as per requirement. However, Defense and Security services, Health and Family Welfare, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, Disaster management and related services, NIC, Customs, FCI, NCC, NYK and Municipal services shall function without any restrictions; delivery of public services shall be ensured and necessary staff will be deployed for such purpose.

> All industrial and construction activities are permitted in rural areas.

Activities not permitted during Unlock 3 in Andaman and Nicobar:

> All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA.

> All passenger movement by trains, except for sercurity purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA.

> Inter-state buses for public transport, except as permitted by MHA.

> Metro rail services.

> Inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities as permitted by MHA.

> All schools, colleges, educations/training/coaching institutions etc. However, online/distance learning shall be permitted.

> Hospitality services other than those used for housing health/police/Government officials/healthcare workers, stranded persons including tourists, and those used for quarantine facilities.

> All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

> All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/culturalreligious functions/ other gatherings.

> All religious places/ places of worship.

> Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

> Movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.

> Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years are directed to stay at home at all times, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

> Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and Medical clinics are not permitted to operate in containment zones. However, they may operate in Red, Orange and Green Zones with social distancing norms and other safety precautions if permitted.