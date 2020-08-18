Live now
Aug 18, 2020 07:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Odisha COVID-19 tally zooms to 62,294 with 2,244 new cases; 353 die
Coronavirus India highlights: Total confirmed cases have risen to 26.4 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 72.5 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 148th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 26,47,663 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,921 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 72.5 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.18 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.72 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Biocon CMD tests positive for COVID-19
Odisha minister among 2,244 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | A new peak of 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low i.e. 8.81% compared to the weekly national average i.e. 8.84%, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Focused implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation and effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced case Fatality Rate, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on COVID-19 pandemic in India
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Nine persons working at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in south Mumbai and members of his staff have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior civic official told news agency PTI.
Pawar's test results have come out negative, but he will be asked not to go on any state tour for next some days, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters in the morning.
Those who tested positive for coronavirus included three security guards and a cook working at Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence in Mumbai, a driver and his wife, the civic official said.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | The West Bengal government on Monday launched a COVID Patient Management System to deal with admission and treatment-related issues at the hospitals. Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the system has been started with three COVID hospitals in Kolkata, and in another week 84 hospitals in the state will be brought under its purview.
The system will help people get an update about the facilities available in a particular hospital, facilitate admissions, and ensure that a patient does not have to move around for bed in case of an emergency, he said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, tweeted on August 17 that she has tested positive for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. “I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way (sic),” the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted.
Read more: Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Eight more COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Monday, pushing the death toll in the state to 197, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Assam's caseload stood at 79,667 after 2,792 people tested positive since Sunday, he said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha minister among 2,244 new COVID-19 cases
Odisha on Monday reported 2,244 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally to 62,294, while 10 more people succumbed to the disease pushing the death toll to 353, a health department official said.
Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh tested positive to the COVID-19 and became the first member of Naveen Patnaik's cabinet to become a COVID-19 patient. Five other MLAs and an MP of the state had earlier infected with the novel coronavirus. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | Jharkhand reports 843 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths
Jharkhand reported 843 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 24,067, officials said. Eleven more patients died in the state, following which the toll increased to 255, they said.
So far, 15,348 people have recovered from the disease. There are 8,464 active cases in the state at present, they added. (PTI)
