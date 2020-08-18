Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Odisha COVID-19 tally zooms to 62,294 with 2,244 new cases; 353 die

Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | The West Bengal government on Monday launched a COVID Patient Management System to deal with admission and treatment-related issues at the hospitals. Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the system has been started with three COVID hospitals in Kolkata, and in another week 84 hospitals in the state will be brought under its purview.

The system will help people get an update about the facilities available in a particular hospital, facilitate admissions, and ensure that a patient does not have to move around for bed in case of an emergency, he said. (PTI)