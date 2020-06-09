Unlock 1.0 rules for Manipur: What is allowed, what is not

While India is heading towards a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown by easing more restrictions in the non-containment zones under Unlock 1.0, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced the extension of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown till June 30.

Manipur registered 10 more COVID-19 cases on June 9, taking the total number of cases in the state to 282, according to a statement issued today by COVID-19 Common Control Room. All the 10 people had returned from Delhi, Kerala, Bengaluru and Mumbai and were staying in quarantine centres, it said, adding that they will be shifted to hospital.

Of the total 282 COVID-19 cases, 218 are active as 64 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

Earlier on June 8, the state recorded its biggest single-day jump with 63 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In view of the surging cases, the state has decided to extend the lockdown.

According to the CM, the operations of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), agriculture and horticulture-related activities, and MNREGA will be allowed during the lockdown.

However, social distancing norms, advisories and protocols laid down by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Union Health Ministry must be obeyed by the people, Singh said.

On June 1, the state government new guidelines, saying the curfew in Imphal city and other district headquarters will continue from 2 pm to 5 am on all days till June 15, reported The Indian Express, adding that in other areas, curfew shall be in force from 5 pm to 5 am till June 30.

During this period of time, all public transport services will remain suspended except for those permitted by the Home Department of Manipur.

While Centre has allowed reopening of public places including hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and religious places, these are not allowed to open in Manipur, said the report.

Central and state offices shall be opened with 33 percent of staff attendance, added the report.

