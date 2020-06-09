The government has issued fresh guidelines for its officials and staffers as part of the unlock 1.0 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is after several officials in various ministries and departments tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As per the latest guidelines by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, all officers in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) are advised to follow a set of protocol to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the office.

Some major guidelines are as follows:

> Only asymptomatic staff shall be allowed. Anyone with a mild cold cough ar fever needs to stay at home> Officers/ staff residing in containment zone shall not come to the office and work from home till containment zone is de-notified> Not more than 20 staff Officers shall be attending office in a day. The roster will be reworked accordingly. The remaining staff will continue to work from home.> Under Secretaries/ Deputy Secretaries if sharing the cabin then they will come alternate day to enforce social distancing> The Section shall not have more than two officials at a time Staggering office hours shall be followed to ensure that not more than 20 staff in any given in the office. As far as possible windows may be kept open for proper ventilation in halls> Face mask and face shield have to be worn at all times inside the office premises. To binary nation will be taken found at protocol for the mask is not followed in the office> Used masks and gloves shall be discarded candle in the yellow colour medical waste bin only. Strict action will be taken on throwing gloves and mask in the open or normal waste bins. The general section will inform housekeeping about norms for disposal of such waste.> Distance of one metre shall be maintained while sitting or walking

> Visitors’ chairs in the cabins of the officers shall accordingly be placed keeping the norms of social distancing

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

All officers/staff are requested to follow these instructions without fail said the circular signed by Khamchin Naulak, Under Secretary (Admn).