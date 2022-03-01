English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Ukraine crisis: PM Modi asks Air Force to evacuate stranded Indians

    India began evacuation of around 14,000 of its stranded citizens on February 26.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
    Representative image: Indian Air Force

    Representative image: Indian Air Force

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Indian Air Force (IAF) to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive against that country, sources said on Tuesday.

    The IAF is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga from Tuesday, they said.

    Till now, only private Indian carriers were evacuating Indians from Romania and Hungary, countries with land borders with Ukraine on the western side, as the Ukrainian airspace had been shut since February 24. India began evacuation of around 14,000 of its stranded citizens on February 26.

    In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operational Ganga, PM Modi has called for the IAF to join the exercise, the sources said. Leveraging the capacities of the IAF will ensure that more people can be evacuated in a shorter time frame, they noted.

    The large C-17 aircraft will also help deliver humanitarian aid to war-hit Ukraine more efficiently, they mentioned.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Air Force #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 12:27 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.