Two women holding anti-CAA banner during Amit Shah's rally evicted from Delhi home

Two women, who held a banner in protest of the Citizenship Amendment Act during Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area on January 5, have been evicted from their house, The Indian Express has reported.

One of the women, Surya Rajappan, who is an advocate at the Delhi High Court, said in a statement that when she learnt of Shah’s pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Delhi, she decided to use the opportunity to register her dissent in front of the Home Minister.

“I believe that if I had failed to do so, I would have failed my own conscience,” she said.

To do so, Rajappan and her flatmate displayed a banner from their balcony which read “Shame; CAA and NRC, crossed out; Jai Hind; Aazadi and #NotInMyName”.

However, on noticing the banner, participants in the rally got agitated and started harassing and intimidating the two women by shouting derogatory and misogynistic remarks, she said in her statement.

“A mob of around 150 collected on the street below our apartment. The protest banner was torn and taken away. A group forced their way up the stairs which lead to our residence and threatened to break down the door if we did not let them in,” Rajappan added.

Even as the two women feared for their lives, their landlord, who Rajappan claims was a part of the angry mob, locked the common entrance, which led to the stairway of their house. The women called their friends for help, who were allegedly roughed up by the angry mob gathered outside their house.

“After a long time and multiple interventions by police and our friends, my father was allowed to enter with a police officer. Police recorded our complaint against the criminal behaviour of the mob. After seven hours, the door of the stairway was unlocked and we were allowed to leave under the protection of the police,” Rajappan wrote.