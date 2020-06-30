App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vizag gas leak: Two dead, four hospitalised after gas leakage at pharmaceutical factory in Visakhapatnam

The Sainor Life Sciences factory was immediately shut down as a precautionary measure after a gas leak was detected at 11.30 pm on June 29.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
At least two workers died and four were hospitalised after Benzimidazole gas leakage at Sainor Life Sciences facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The situation is under control and the gas has not spread anywhere else, senior police officer Uday Kumar, told news agency ANI.

The leakage happened at 11.30 pm on June 29. The pharmaceuticals factory was shut down immediately as a precautionary measure, ANI quoted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) as saying.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inquired about the accident in Visakhapatnam.

The exact cause of the leakage is yet to be ascertained.

In May, there was a major gas leak at the LG Polymers plant in Vizag. The incident had claimed 12 lives and over 500 people in the area had to be hospitalised.

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 08:01 am

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #India #Visakhapatnam #Vizag #Vizag Gas Leak

