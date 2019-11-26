App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trupti Desai to visit Sabarimala to offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa shrine

Desai said she has come up with the 2018 order of the Supreme Court permitting entry of women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
Women's rights activist Trupti Desai reached Kochi, Kerala, on November 26, to proceed to Sabarimala to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Desai and a few other activists who landed at the Kochi International Airport early on November 26 have been taken to Kochi city police commissionerate.

She said they preferred November 26 to visit the shrine as it was the Constitution Day.

Desai said she has come up with the 2018 order of the Supreme Court permitting entry of women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

related news

"I will leave Kerala only after offering prayers at the shrine," the activist said.

The Pune-based Desai had made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the temple in November last year, weeks after the Supreme Court lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the famous shrine.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 09:31 am

tags #Constitution Day #Current Affairs #India #Sabarimala #Supreme Court #trupti Desai

