Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Over 900 without power, 2 dead as Biparjoy batters Gujarat

June 16, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

A police officer helps a newborn in Gujarat's Barda Dungar, one of areas hit by Biparjoy. The baby and the mother were shifted to a safe place by the state police.

Gujarat Minister of Forest and Environment Mulu Ayar Bera tweeted a video from a local news channel showing a woman police personnel carrying the newborn in her arms while the mother, and several other women, can be seen walking along to safer areas.