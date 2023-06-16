English
    Jun 16, 2023 / 10:26 am

    Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Over 900 without power, 2 dead as Biparjoy batters Gujarat

    Cyclone Biparjoy Live:Heavy rain coupled with gusty winds by Biparjoy brought down over 500 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping power supply to nearly 900 officials, according to state officials. A cattle-rearer and his son died while trying to save their goats stuck in Bhavnagar. Around 99 trains originating or terminating in Gujarat will remain cancelled or short-terminated. 22 people got injured and as many as 23 animals died.

    Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Cyclone Biparjoy reduced from very severe cyclonic storm to severe cyclonic storm after making a landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday night. Biparjoy has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch. The intensity of the cyclone has reduced to 105-115 kmph. The category has changed from very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) to severe cyclonic storm (SCS). Rajasthan may see some impact of the cyclone today.

      Police personnel stand guard at Mandvi beach, Cyclone Biparjoy which packed high wind speeds and brought heavy rains caused complete disruption of normal life in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday
    • June 16, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: A rescue story from Barda Dungar

      A police officer helps a newborn in Gujarat's Barda Dungar, one of areas hit by Biparjoy. The baby and the mother were shifted to a safe place by the state police.
      Gujarat Minister of Forest and Environment Mulu Ayar Bera tweeted a video from a local news channel showing a woman police personnel carrying the newborn in her arms while the mother, and several other women, can be seen walking along to safer areas.

    • June 16, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: What we know so far

      -- Biparjoy's intensity has reduced from 'very severe' category to 'severe'
      -- Cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch
      -- Rajasthan to see heavy rainfall today
      -- Cyclone will weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm over Saurashtra and Kutch around noon
      -- 22 people were injured and 2 died in the landfall in Gujarat

    • June 16, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Rajasthan now on alert

      Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the state was geared up to face cyclone Biparjoy and its impact. Gehlot held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, and officials of the Meteorological Department. According to the Met department, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on Friday and Saturday due to the cyclone.

    • June 16, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Cyclone claims 24 animals in Gujarat

      According to an NDRF releas, 23 people were injured and 24 animals died due to cyclone 'Biparjoy' in Gujarat. 2 human lives were lost before the cyclone made landfall

    • June 16, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: No loss of life in Kutch

      There is no report of loss of lives in Kutch so far. Mundra, Jakhua, Koteshwar, Lakphat and Naliya are seeing high windspeed and rainfall. Rainfall is also expected in parts of south Rajasthan.

