TRAI extends deadline to choose TV channels, customers now have time till March 31

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadline for customers to select the television channels they would like to view.

Subscribers now have time till March 31 with their old plan to continue till that date.

Customers who don't exercise the choice will automatically migrate to the 'Best Fit Plan', to be developed as per usage, pattern, language, channel popularity etc.

However, TRAI has also directed that such 'Best Fit Plans' should not exceed the current monthly tariff plan of the customer.

The TRAI framework, which was meant to be effective from February 1, intends to usher in transparency and uniformity and promotes freedom of choice for viewers. It allows consumers to select and pay only for the channels they wish to view and requires TV broadcasters to disclose the maximum retail price of each channel and that of bouquets.

All network operators and broadcasters are required by TRAI to have a base package with 100 standard definition channels. Customers can choose these free-to-air (FTA) channels from a list of several bouquet offers. This will cost the viewers a maximum of Rs 130, excluding Goods & Service Tax (GST).

Know how your TV Bill will change in 2019 after the new TRAI rules

You can buy a pay channel separately over this package at its individual cost. There are 330 pay TV channels and 535 FTA channels, according to TRAI. Airtel and Tata Sky are currently offering their base packs for Rs 99.

On its portal -- www.channeltariff.trai.gov.in, TRAI has listed the price of all pay channels as well as bouquet deals provided by all broadcasters.