App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is how your TV bill will change in 2019 after the new TRAI rules

The new TRAI pricing regime for the broadcast sector is aimed at allowing customers to take control of their TV bill

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) promulgated a new set of rules from February 1 for the broadcast sector, wherein TV viewers only need to pay for channels they wish to watch. The overall bill for consumers may change depending on the channels they choose.

Broadcasters have fixed the maximum retail price for each channel, while cable TV or DTH operators like Airtel and Tata Sky have created their own package deals for customers.

Here is what you will have to pay from this month onwards for TV viewing.

Base package

All network operators and broadcasters are required by TRAI to have a base package with 100 standard definition channels. Customers can choose these free-to-air (FTA) channels from a list of several bouquet offers. This will cost the viewers a maximum of Rs 130, excluding Goods & Service Tax (GST). You can buy a pay channel separately over this package at its individual cost. There are 330 pay TV channels and 535 FTA channels, according to TRAI. Airtel and Tata Sky are currently offering their base packs for Rs 99.

related news

Bouquet channel prices

On its portal -- www.channeltariff.trai.gov.in, TRAI has listed the price of all pay channels as well as bouquet deals provided by all broadcasters. No broadcaster can charge more than the MRP of a channel, although they can offer a discounted prices to sweeten their offer. To add pay channels to one's list, the customer will first have to remove the same number of FTA channels. The overall number of channels in a base package cannot be more than 100.

Customers can add channels by paying Rs 20 for every 25 extra channels. For instance, if you pay Rs 150, excluding GST, you get access to 125 channels.

MigrationIf you have already paid for the annual plan, your cable or DTH distributor will provide services till the remaining period without changing tariffs. If you choose to switch to a new package after February 1, the balance amount of the existing package can be used for the new package.
First Published on Feb 11, 2019 10:11 am

tags #Broadcast #Business #Companies #TRAI #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.