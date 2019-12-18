Top news stories of 2019: From Pulwama attack to Ayodhya verdict, find out what made headlines this year

Here's a look back at the top news stories that made headlines in 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The year 2019 witnessed major developments in India. From the unfortunate Pulwama attack, to the scrapping of Article 370 and the Ayodhya verdict, read on to find out the top stories of 2019. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Pulwama attack | The year 2019 started on a grim note for the nation with a suicide-bomber attacking a convoy of the Central Reserved Police Force (CRFP) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Over 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack, which took place in February 14. The suicide bomber was believed to be member of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed. In retaliation, India launched an air strike in Balakot district of Pakistan to eliminate JeM terror camps operating from the neighbouring nation. (Image: PTI) 3/11 BJP retains power | In a spectacular moment in Indian politics, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for the second term with a staggering majority. The Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year was the biggest democratic process in the world. (Image: PTI) 4/11 Mission Chanrayaan-2 | The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) created history by launching the Chandrayaan-2 on July 22. The mission to the South Pole of the Moon consisted of an orbiter, the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan. The Vikram lander deviated from its intended trajectory minutes before landing, and communication was lost. ISRO Chief K Sivan later said that it may have been a hard landing. ISRO is likely to re-attempt a soft landing on the moon in November 2020 with Chandrayaan-3. (Image: ISRO) 5/11 Article 370 revoked | On August 5, the Narendra Modi government revoked provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories – J&K and Ladakh. The move created widespread uproar across the nation as political and influential leaders, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar and Mehbooba Mufti, were detained. The Valley is facing a communication blackout since as internet and phone services remain suspended across many districts. Hundreds of paramilitary forces were stationed in the Valley ahead of the move. (Image: PTI) 6/11 Nobel Prize for Abhijit Banerjee | On October 14, Banerjee made India proud by winning the Nobel Prize for Economics, jointly with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer. The three were awarded the prize, officially known as the ‘Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel’, “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.” Banerjee was born in Mumbai, educated at the University of Calcutta, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Harvard University, where he received his PhD in 1988. He is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Ayodhya verdict | In a landmark judgment delivered on November 9, a five-judge bench headed by former CJI Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the 130-year-old Ayodhya land dispute case. The top court paved the way for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and asked the Centre to form a Trust for monitoring the construction. Muslim parties are to be given a 5-acre piece of land to construct a mosque. (Image: PTI-file) 8/11 Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress form government in Maharashtra | The Maharashtra Assembly elections did not conclude on the slated date of October 24. The formation of a government, took dramatic turns. The highlight was Shiv Sena parting away with the BJP; Ajit Pawar taking a U-turn and joining hands with the BJP to be sworn in as Devendra Fadnavis' deputy; only to return to his uncle Sharad Pawar's party. In the end, Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena joined hands to form a coalition government with Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister. (Image: Twitter) 9/11 Onion prices skyrocket | Onion price made headlines in November-December this year with prices rising to as high as Rs 150 per kg. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs said that reason for this was the mismatch of demand and supply, shortfall in production owing to adverse weather conditions and seasonality, increased transportation costs, supply chain constraints like lack of storage facilities, artificial shortage created by hoarding and black marketing. (Image: PTI) 10/11 Veterinarian gang-raped and killed In Hyderabad | In what was a low blow to law enforcement in India, a 27-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian was gang-raped, murdered, and burnt to death on November 27-28. The case pointed out at the many loopholes in the justice system which give impunity to the accused. The incident was followed by another tragedy where a rape victim in Unnao was burnt alive on her way to the court. She later succumbed to her injuries. The accused in the Hyderabad case, meanwhile, were killed in an encounter by the Cyberabad police, leaving the nation divided on morality of extra-judicial killings. (Image: Twitter/@bhaiya_pawar) 11/11 Citizenship Act | The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on December 11 even as Northeastern states protested aggressively against it. The Bill grants citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution, until December 31, 2014 and have lived in India for at least six years, to seek Indian citizenship. Protests continue against the Act across North India, with security forces clamping down on protesters, especially students. (Image: PTI) First Published on Dec 18, 2019 07:47 am