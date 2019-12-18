Top news stories of 2019: From Pulwama attack to Ayodhya verdict, find out what made headlines this year

Veterinarian gang-raped and killed In Hyderabad | In what was a low blow to law enforcement in India, a 27-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian was gang-raped, murdered, and burnt to death on November 27-28. The case pointed out at the many loopholes in the justice system which give impunity to the accused. The incident was followed by another tragedy where a rape victim in Unnao was burnt alive on her way to the court. She later succumbed to her injuries. The accused in the Hyderabad case, meanwhile, were killed in an encounter by the Cyberabad police, leaving the nation divided on morality of extra-judicial killings. (Image: Twitter/@bhaiya_pawar)