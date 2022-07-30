Those involved in teacher recruitment scam must be punished: Kunal Ghosh

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh Saturday said that those involved in the teachers recruitment scam must be punished or it will create a precedent in future.

In an apparent referrence to Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested by the ED in the teachers recruitment scam, he said those tasked with resolving the crisis have made a mess out of it.

''The school recruitment issue has become a mess because of a few people who were tasked with resolving the crisis. The guilty must be punished or the scam will become a precedent in the future,'' Ghosh said.

The Enforcement Directorate last week arrested Chatterjee, who was the education minister when the irregularities took place. The central agency is probing the money trail in the scam and has recovered about Rs 50 crore in cash, besides gold and foreign currency from two flats owned by Chatterjee's associate Arpita Mukherjee. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had relieved Chatterjee of his portfolios, including the important departments of commerce and industry on Thursday. He was also suspended from Trinamool Congress and removed from all party posts.

Ghosh requested the agitating candidates of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidates to stop their protest demonstration outside TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's office.

''Our party (TMC) is sympathetic to their cause. But we request the TET candidates to withdraw their protest programme outside Abhishek Banerjee's office and submit in writing their demands instead,'' he said.

Protesting School Service Commission (SSC) job aspirants Friday said their meeting with Banerjee was ''fruitful'' and he has assured that justice will be delivered.

Following this a group of TET candidates squatted outside Banerjee’s office on Saturday demanding a similar dialogue with their representatives.

The police forcibly evicted the protestors earlier in the day as the protestors refused to comply with its request to withdraw.