The impact of the pandemic on wages and salaries

The September quarter corporate results have sprung a pleasant surprise with profits coming in well above expectations. A CMIE study of 3007 non-financial listed firms shows that operating profits rose by an extraordinary 38.4 percent from the same quarter a year ago. That’s a nice change from the 46.86 percent drop in operating profits in the June quarter and a slightly lower fall in the March 2020 quarter.

It helps, of course, that a year ago, in the September 2019 quarter, operating profits fell 34.88 percent--much of the improvement in the September 2020 quarter is due to a favourable base. Nevertheless, the fact remains that operating profit margins for these firms were as high as 17.6 percent in the September 2020 quarter, the highest level in years.

Unfortunately, though, one of the reasons for the high margin was a reduction in the wage bill. Aggregate wages and salaries at these companies fell 1.44 percent year-on-year in the September 2020 quarter. That’s an improvement from the 3.5 percent percent drop in the June quarter. The chart alongside has the details.

The sectors that saw the biggest drops in salaries and wages were obviously the ones most affected by the pandemic—tourism, down 45 percent; hotels and restaurants, down 38 percent; air transport, down 47 percent; and exhibition of films, down 62 percent. On the other hand, salaries and wages went up in the ‘cosmetics, toiletries, soaps & detergents’ firms by a cool 21.6 percent. But as the chart shows, the September quarter was overwhelmingly a quarter when salaries and wages were squeezed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of course, it isn’t just lower salaries that have contributed to profits during the quarter---raw material costs have come down and interest costs have plunged. But the trouble with lower wage costs is that while it increases profits for companies, salary cuts and layoffs and even lower intake of personnel lowers effective demand in the economy, thereby hurting overall growth. It is also worth remembering that if wages and salaries fell in listed companies, which are some of the biggest firms in the country, the impact on the millions of small and micro enterprises in the country would have been far more severe.

While profits in these listed companies have gone up in the September 2020 quarter, overall net sales have not. The same sample of 3007 listed non-financial firms saw net sales decline 10.18 percent from a year ago and this was on top of a drop of 6.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter.

No company has ever shrunk its way into greatness. As the pandemic ebbs and people are confident enough to go about their business as usual, demand will recover and so will the economy. Salaries and wages will follow suit.