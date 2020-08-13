172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|tax-scrutiny-has-dropped-to-0-26-of-all-returns-pm-modi-5695671.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tax scrutiny has dropped to 0.26% of all returns: PM Modi

PM Modi launched the Transparent Taxation platform, which will have faceless assessments, faceless appeal and taxpayer charter.

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said tax returns scrutiny had fallen to 0.26 percent of all returns in 2018-19.

"In 2012-13, 0.94 percent of all tax returns were scrutinised. In 2018-19, this figure came down to 0.26 percent.This means, case scrutiny has reduced about four times," PM Modi said.

On August 13, PM Modi launched the Transparent Taxation platform, which would have faceless assessments, faceless appeal and taxpayer charter.

"With faceless assessment, the taxpayer is assured of fair, courteous and rational behaviour," PM Modi said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Aug 13, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Tax

