App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tathagata Roy does it again! Asks if supporters in West Bengal should support East Bengal FC

To the sharp criticism that he faced for his first tweet, Roy said that it was due to “lack of understanding” and tweeted, “The fact that I support East Bengal while sitting in West Bengal should constantly remind me that we were driven out because of our religion.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy has once again stoked controversy by asking if it was appropriate for people of West Bengal to be supporters of Kolkata’s famous East Bengal Football Club, which was celebrating its centenary this year.

“East Bengal Athletic Club (basically soccer) is celebrating its centenary. Has it struck its office-bearers or any of its supporters why they are supporting East Bengal while sitting in West Bengal?” Roy asked on his official Twitter handle.

The tweet raised a storm in Kolkata and the rest of Bengal with supporters of East Bengal Football Club and his arch rival, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club, asserting how they comprise an integral part of the state’s culture and history.

Close

East Bengal FC Assistant Secretary Shantiranjan Dasgupta told Hindustan Times, “East Bengal was founded in 1920, decades before the birth of Bangladesh, which was earlier known as East Bengal.”

related news

“Roy doesn’t know the history and should refrain from making such remarks,” Dasgupta retorted.

To the sharp criticism that he faced for his first tweet, Roy said it was due to “lack of understanding” and tweeted, “The fact that I support East Bengal while sitting in West Bengal should constantly remind me that we were driven out because of our religion.”

Dipendu Biswas, former India striker who played for East Bengal in 1998-99; 2001 to 2004; 2007 to 2010, told the newspaper, “The gentleman who said this may be way more qualified academically than many, but I am not sure he has a clear understanding of how the mind of a football supporter works. East Bengal is an identity, it is beyond geography. When I was young and playing football for fun, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting were institutions you dreamt of representing.”

“It was never about where East Bengal was located. It was about wanting to be part of an elite football institution,” Biswas added.

This wasn’t the Governor’s first gaffe. Roy, who describes himself as “right-wing Hindu socio-political thinker, writer, ideologue”, has on many occasions in the past earned the ire of the Twitterati by expressing his opinion on the microblogging platform on an array of social issues.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #India #Meghalaya #Mohun Bagan #Tathagata Roy #west bengal

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.