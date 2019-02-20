Twitter-happy Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy is not new to controversies

Tathagata Roy, the Meghalaya Governor without a 'blue tick' on Twitter, is not new to controversies. On February 19, he proved that once again with his comments on the Pulwama terror attack.



An appeal from a retired colonel of the Indian Army: Don’t visit Kashmir,don’t go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don’t buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri.

I am inclined to agree

— Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) February 19, 2019

Roy supported a call to "boycott everything Kashmiri" and stop visiting Kashmir and the Amarnath shrine for two years. The Governor cited a retired colonel, without disclosing his identity, and wrote on Twitter that he is "inclined to agree" that Kashmiri traders be boycotted.

This is not Roy's first instance of being in the eye of the storm. He has been, for instance, consistently demanding a 'blue tick' for his account on Twitter. A 'blue tick' account is considered a verified one. According to Twitter, it "lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic".

In November 2018, Roy whipped up a controversy after he tweeted about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and "slaughter of innocents (except Muslims)". Roy was criticised for his comments, and after it was pointed out to him that he was factually wrong, he deleted the tweet.

In March 2018, after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) government in Tripura was dethroned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a statue of Russian revolutionary Lenin was illegally razed by miscreants in the state. Roy, then serving as Governor of Tripura, had condoned the incident, tweeting: "What one democratically elected government can do another democratically elected government can undo. And vice versa." This had raised another controversy, with Twitter users saying Roy's comments are unbecoming of his constitutional post.

To that, too, Roy had a response.

"Holding a constitutional post does not require one to be speech and hearing-challenged. If somebody thinks that being a governor in a democratic country means that I have to be deaf and mute, I am not obliged to follow any such opinion," Roy had told The Economic Times.

Roy has stuck to his stand diligently. To a reply on Twitter about the political nature of his tweets, Roy replied, "Whatever gave you the notion I am secular? I am a Hindu. My state, India, however is secular since 1976."

In January 2016, Roy had tweeted that bodies of the terrorists killed in the Pathankot attack should be wrapped in pigskin. "I seriously suggest Russian treatment to terrorists' carcasses. Wrap them in pigskin, bury them face down in pig excreta. No chance of Houris," he had tweeted.

In 2015, Roy, while commenting on the 'fighting back' nature of Hindus, had said the only exception is Gujarat, 2002. Roy was referring to the communal riots in Gujarat, which had claimed more than a thousand lives.

Roy has been a part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP, and was fielded from south Kolkata during the 2014 polls. Roy ended up losing the elections, and was appointed Governor of Tripura in 2015 and Meghalaya in August 2018.