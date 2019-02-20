App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter-happy Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy is not new to controversies

In November 2018, Roy whipped up a controversy after he tweeted about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and "slaughter of innocents (except Muslims)"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: PTI
Image: PTI
Whatsapp

Tathagata Roy, the Meghalaya Governor without a 'blue tick' on Twitter, is not new to controversies. On February 19, he proved that once again with his comments on the Pulwama terror attack.

Roy supported a call to "boycott everything Kashmiri" and stop visiting Kashmir and the Amarnath shrine for two years. The Governor cited a retired colonel, without disclosing his identity, and wrote on Twitter that he is "inclined to agree" that Kashmiri traders be boycotted.

This is not Roy's first instance of being in the eye of the storm. He has been, for instance, consistently demanding a 'blue tick' for his account on Twitter. A 'blue tick' account is considered a verified one. According to Twitter, it "lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic".

In November 2018, Roy whipped up a controversy after he tweeted about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and "slaughter of innocents (except Muslims)". Roy was criticised for his comments, and after it was pointed out to him that he was factually wrong, he deleted the tweet.

In March 2018, after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) government in Tripura was dethroned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a statue of Russian revolutionary Lenin was illegally razed by miscreants in the state. Roy, then serving as Governor of Tripura, had condoned the incident, tweeting: "What one democratically elected government can do another democratically elected government can undo. And vice versa." This had raised another controversy, with Twitter users saying Roy's comments are unbecoming of his constitutional post.

related news

To that, too, Roy had a response.

"Holding a constitutional post does not require one to be speech and hearing-challenged. If somebody thinks that being a governor in a democratic country means that I have to be deaf and mute, I am not obliged to follow any such opinion," Roy had told  The Economic Times.

Roy has stuck to his stand diligently. To a reply on Twitter about the political nature of his tweets, Roy replied, "Whatever gave you the notion I am secular? I am a Hindu. My state, India, however is secular since 1976."

In January 2016, Roy had tweeted that bodies of the terrorists killed in the Pathankot attack should be wrapped in pigskin. "I seriously suggest Russian treatment to terrorists' carcasses. Wrap them in pigskin, bury them face down in pig excreta. No chance of Houris," he had tweeted.

In 2015, Roy, while commenting on the 'fighting back' nature of Hindus, had said the only exception is Gujarat, 2002. Roy was referring to the communal riots in Gujarat, which had claimed more than a thousand lives.

Roy has been a part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP, and was fielded from south Kolkata during the 2014 polls. Roy ended up losing the elections, and was appointed Governor of Tripura in 2015 and Meghalaya in August 2018.

First Published on Feb 20, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.