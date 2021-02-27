English
Tarun Bajaj given additional charge of Secretary, Department of Revenue

Bajaj, the incumbent Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs, would be succeeding Dr ABP Pandey upon the latter's superannuation.

Moneycontrol News
February 27, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST
Tarun Bajaj. (Source: Twitter)

Senior bureaucrat Tarun Bajaj has been given the additional charge of Secretary, Department of Revenue, the government announced on February 27.

Bajaj would be succeeding Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey, who is scheduled to retire at end of this month.

Bajaj would hold the additional charge "till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders", said the statement issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

A 1988-batch IAS officer, Bajaj is currently serving as the Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Finance Ministry.

Prior to being appointed as the Economic Affairs Secretary on May 1, 2020, he was serving as the Additional Secretary in Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
first published: Feb 27, 2021 06:58 pm

