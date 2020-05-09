App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tanishq to re-open first 50 stores by Sunday

Tanishq said it has rolled out a gold standard safety e-book that reiterates the company's commitment to safety and well-being of customers and its employees at the store.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tanishq, a jewellery brand from the house of Tata, on Saturday announced plans to re- open its 328 stores across the country in a phased manner by opening its first 50 stores by Sunday. It would continue to comply with all rules related to COVID-19 lockdown while re-opening and running operations, said a statement.

Tanishq said it has rolled out a gold standard safety e-book that reiterates the company's commitment to safety and well-being of customers and its employees at the store.

It covers all staff and customer touch points, entailing numerous safety measures, including contactless shopping and strict social distancing at all times, the statement said.

related news

CEO of jewellery division at Titan Company Limited Ajoy Chawla said: We are reopening our stores in a phased manner because each store has to pass an eligibility test prior to re-commencing operations.

This is to ensure each store is 100 percent prepared to manage the store, staff and customers.

First Published on May 9, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Tanishq #Titan Company

