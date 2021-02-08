Switch Delhi | Delhiites can save up to Rs 22,000 annually by using electric two-wheelers: Kailash Gahlot

Representative image

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said that by switching to electric two-wheelers, people can achieve an annual saving of Rs 22,000 as compared to using a petrol-run scooter, and Rs 20,000 as compared to a petrol-run motorcycle.

"Kickstarting Switch Delhi campaign's first week with the two-wheeler segment. By switching to electric two-wheelers, you can make an annual saving of ₹22,000 as compared to using a petrol scooter and ₹20,000 as compared to a petrol bike," he tweeted.

Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Switch Delhi' campaign to promote electric vehicles



Apart from financial benefits that consumers get, there are significant environmental benefits. An average electric two wheeler provides a life time savings of 1.98 tonnes of carbon emissions as compared to an average petrol two wheelers, which is equivalent to planting 11 trees. https://t.co/njbADxo5tT

— Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) February 7, 2021

In another tweet, he highlighted the significant environmental benefits, saying that an average electric two-wheeler provides a lifetime savings of 1.98 tonnes of carbon emissions as compared to an average petrol-run two-wheeler, which is equivalent to planting 11 trees.

A statement issued by the office of the Transport Minister said the first week of the Switch Delhi campaign will focus on outreach to accelerate adoption of electric two-wheelers.

"Delhi's EV Policy especially focuses on incentivizing the purchase of two-wheelers, which comprise 2/3rd of all vehicles in Delhi and cause maximum pollution," the statement read.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched Switch Delhi campaign, aiming to promote the use of electric vehicles in the city.

Under this campaign, awareness will be created about the benefits of electric vehicles and how it can contribute to making Delhi clean and pollution free, he said.

Kejriwal appealed to the people to join the campaign to promote adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and contribute towards the fight against pollution in the national capital.

He added that over 6,000 electric vehicles have been purchased since the launch of Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy in August 2020. The government has also issued tenders for setting up 100 charging stations across the city, he added.

"The government has fixed an ambitious target of 25 percent electric vehicles among total vehicle registrations in Delhi by 2024," he said.