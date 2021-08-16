Sushmita Dev, who resigned from Congress today, joins TMC

Sushmita Dev joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien. (Image: TMC media)

Former Assam MP Sushmita Dev, who resigned from the Congress earlier today, has joined the Trinamool Congress.



We warmly welcome the former President of All India Mahila Congress @sushmitadevinc to our Trinamool family!

Inspired by @MamataOfficial, she joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc & Parliamentary Party Leader, Rajya Sabha, @derekobrienmp. pic.twitter.com/JXyMJLIf52 August 16, 2021

She joined the TMC in the presence of party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien.

Dev, 48, was the president of All India Mahila Congress, and a former member of Lok Sabha from Silchar in Assam. She was also the face of the Congress in Assam's largely Bengali-speaking Barak Valley.

"I cherish my three-decade-long association with the Indian National Congress. May I take this opportunity to thank the party, all its leaders, members, and workers who have been part of my memorable journey," Dev wrote in the resignation letter to the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

She was one of the Congress leaders whose Twitter handle was recently suspended for violation of the platform's policies.

Following Dev's resignation, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the party has its "eyes wide shut".

"Sushmita Dev Resigns from primary membership of our Party. While young leaders leave we ‘oldies’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The Party moves on with: Eyes Wide Shut", he tweeted.