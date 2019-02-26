App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surgical strike 2.0: Ministers, Opposition leaders laud IAF pilots for striking terror targets in PoK

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, ministers in the government and many more have applauded the Air Force's move to attack terror camps in PoK.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has saluted the pilots of Indian Air Force (IAF) after the reports of bombing across the Line of Control (LoC) surfaced on February 26.

The IAF’s 12 Mirage 2000 jets on the intervening night of February 25-26 bombed several terror camps across LoC and completely destroyed it, news agency ANI said citing IAF sources. The fighter jets dropped 1,000 kilogram bombs on terror camp at 3.30am, the news agency said.

Even though the government is yet to give its comments on the strike, reactions started pouring in with ministers and leaders in opposition parties hailing the move.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan”.

related news

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called it “wow”, and added “if this is true this was not a small strike by any stretch of imagination but will wait for official word, should any be forthcoming.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was proud of Indian army. In his reaction on the report, the CM said, “We have told Pakistan that our martyrs’ sacrifice will not go waste. I am an Indian and I feel proud today. I am waiting for more information, but I feel proud of what information I have got till now.”

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised the reported IAF strike and said “yeh Modi ka Hindustan hai, ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi” (This is Modi’s Hindustan, it will intrude in house and kill)

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, tweeted,” We salute bravery of our pilots and Air Force. We are blessed and proud of our forces. Jai Hind.”

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the reported air strikes, saying the entire nation stands firmly behind the armed forces. "It was a necessary step required for the security of the country ... it was an act of maha parakram (mightily act)," he was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee  hailed the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out air strikes in Pakistan. "IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind," Banerjee tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister also lauded the IAF. In a tweet, the CM said: “Great job by the Indian Air Force. The IAF Strikes have sent the much needed signal to Pakistan and the terrorists it’s harbouring - don’t think you can get away with acts like the Pulwama attack. Bravo to the IAF men and my full support for the action.”
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 10:48 am

tags #Current Affairs #defence #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.