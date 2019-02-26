Surgical strike 2.0: Here's what we know about IAF airstrikes on JeM terror camps

The Indian Air Force hit major terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in the wee hours of February 26. Here's all we know so far. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 In the wake of Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF soldiers, Indian Air Force (IAF) launched an attack on the perpetrators Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed sending 12 Mirage-2000 jets across the Line of Control (LoC) early on February 26 morning, conducting surgical strikes on JeM camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/12 Timeline of the surgical strike: The IAF jets struck JeM hotbeds with 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs in Balakot at around 3.45 am, Muzafarrabad at around 3.48 am and Chakoti at around 3.58 am. (Image: Twitter/ Gajendra Singh Shekhawat) 3/12 Casualties: The IAF primarily targeted the biggest JeM camp headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar, alias Ustad Ghauri (not in pic) - brother-in-law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar (L). According to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, the location of the strike was chosen to make sure there were no civilian casualties. The total number of reported casualties were more than 200, though Pakistan has denied the same. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/12 The instruments of destruction: The Mirage-2000 fighter jets are manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation that also manufactures the Rafale Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircrafts. One of the most versatile and deadliest aircraft in IAF's arsenal, the Mirage-2000 was first commissioned in 1985. It played a decisive role in the 1999 war of Kargil and turned it in India’s favour. The jet features a fly-by-wire flight control system and has a Sextant VE-130 HUD, which displays data related to navigation, flight control, weapon firing and target engagement. The Mirage-2000 fighter jet is capable of launching both air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles and has a Thomson-CSF RDY (Radar Doppler Multi-target) radar on board. (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/12 What Indians said: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level CCS meeting in New Delhi early on February 26 morning along with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley on the attack. Modi also briefed President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu about Indian Air Force’s striking a JeM terror camp in Balakot. (Image: ANI) 6/12 Foreign Secretary of India, Vijay Gokhale, in a press conference said that the air strikes on JeM camps were "non-military preemptive action, in the face of imminent danger." Gokhale added that the strikes were carried out on “the biggest training camp in Balakot”, which he said was being run by Maulana Yusuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of JeM chief, Maulana Masood Azhar. However, as of now, it is unclear whether Maula Yusuf Azhar was killed in the attack. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/12 Lt General DS Hooda (Retd), the commanding officer of the Northern Army Command who oversaw the surgical strikes in 2016, said that the IAF must have planned it well, selected routes, used sophisticated jammers. "IAF is much superior to Pakistan as far as technology is concerned. I think we are more than adequately prepared to retaliate. My thinking is that it's not going to be anything big from their side," Hooda told News18. (Image: Wikipedia) 8/12 Opposition leaders including Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lauded the air strike, saluting the bravado of Indian Air Force pilots. Prominent politicians such as Omar Abdullah, Mamta Banerjee and Mehbooba Mufti also weighed in on the strikes. While Abdullah speculated the response of Pakistan, Banerjee hailed the IAF. (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/12 Pakistan's response: Pakistan via its Inter-Services Public Relations (DGSIPR) Twitter handle tweeted: "Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage (sic)," the tweet by @OfficialDGISPR said. The tweet came three hours after another tweet from the same handle saying: “Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow.” (Image: Reuters) 10/12 Addressing the media, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India has carried out a misadventure against Pakistan. "I will call it a grave aggression. We had warned the world that such an act can take place. Today they carried out this misadventure against Pakistan. This is a violation of the Line of Control. Pakistan reserves the right to an adequate response and a right to self defence. I will meet the Prime Minister and present him with the view of the Foreign Ministry," he added. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 While PM Imran Khan has refrained from a comment this far, his political party Tehreek-e-Insaf responded to a media report of the event, calling it "side effect of Bollywood" and adding that it was "hazardous to Indian media’s mental health." They also mentioned that it "might induce hallucinations and delusions of grandeur." (Image: Moneycontrol) 12/12 What's next? PM Imran Khan reportedly held an emergency meeting at 11 am (PST). Pakistan's top brass will assemble at the Foreign Office in Islamabad to discuss the emerging situation in the wake of Indian Air Force's (IAF) violation of the Line of Control (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Feb 26, 2019 03:12 pm