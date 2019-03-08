Supreme Court orders mediation in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case

The Supreme Court's (SC) Constitution Bench has referred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for court-appointed and time bound mediation in an attempt to find a "permanent solution".

The SC has appointed of three-member panel which will be headed by retired SC judge Justice FMI Khalifullah and will include Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Senior Advocate Sriram Panchu.

The top court has barred the media from reporting the mediation proceedings, which are to be held confidentially.

Mediation is to be held in Faizabad and should begin within a week. The SC has also directed that the process of mediation must be completed within eight weeks.

The apex court has asked the panel to give the first status report on the mediation within four weeks.

Besides, the SC said that mediators can co-opt more on the panel if necessary. Uttar Pradesh government to provide mediators all the facilities in Faizabad. Mediators can seek further legal assistance as and when required.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.