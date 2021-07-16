MARKET NEWS

Students should sign a bond against taking dowry, Kerala Governor suggests

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has suggested that the parents of the respective students also sign a bond when they take admission, declaring they would not ask for dowry.

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
Arif Mohammad Khan (Image: Twitter/@MajorPoonia)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that students should sign a bond while taking admission to colleges and before receiving their college degree declaring they would not accept dowry.

Governor Khan made the suggestion at a meeting held with a group of vice-chancellors of universities in Kochi on July 16, reported the Indian Express.

He said: “Universities cannot and should not allow dear degrees to be used as a license to increase the price of a bridegroom in the marriage market… universities have every right to ask the person who is going to get the degree to sign a bond. And it is not extra-legal. This (dowry) is a punishable crime.”

The Kerala Governor added: “It is demeaning to the university if the degree given by it is used to demand more dowry.”

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan further suggested that the parents of the respective students also sign a bond when they take admission, declaring they would not ask for dowry. He added that the same rule could be applied for appointments to university jobs as well.

Implying that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is enthusiastic about his proposal, the Governor said a final decision on this would be taken only after another round of meetings is held with vice-chancellors.

Governor Khan’s suggestions came days after he observed a one-day fast in protest against the practice of taking dowry and dowry violence.
