English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Gas Prices On Decline - Respite From High Energy Prices?
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    States to undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness of Covid-dedicated facilities

    An advisory in this regard will be issued by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a virtual meeting with the health ministers of the states and Union territories at 3 pm on Friday, the sources said.

    PTI
    December 23, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    States and Union territories will undertake a mock drill across all health facilities on Tuesday to ensure the operational readiness of the Covid-dedicated facilities, with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources, according to official sources.

    An advisory in this regard will be issued by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a virtual meeting with the health ministers of the states and Union territories at 3 pm on Friday, the sources said.

    The states have been asked to strengthen surveillance in accordance with the surveillance strategy already issued (health facility-based sentinel surveillance; pan-respiratory virus surveillance; community-based surveillance, sewage/wastewater surveillance).

    They have also been asked to ensure the ramping up of the testing infrastructure, encourage precautionary dose uptake and ensure adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in view of the upcoming festive season and the New Year.

    They have also been advised to ramp up whole genome sequencing and ensure that a large number of samples are sent for the same.
    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
    first published: Dec 23, 2022 12:22 pm