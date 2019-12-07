App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 07, 2019 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Startups will be key in India becoming USD 5 trn economy: Prabhu

"So, when we talk about USD 5 trillion economy, it will be largely from the startups. It is inevitably bound to happen all over the world, thankfully our prime minister realised it and had that vision to understand the changing economic scenario of the Indian economy," Prabhu said here at an event.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Startups are going to play a major role to make India a USD 5 trillion economy, former Union minister and BJP MP Suresh Prabhu said on Saturday.

"So, when we talk about USD 5 trillion economy, it will be largely from the startups. It is inevitably bound to happen all over the world, thankfully our prime minister realised it and had that vision to understand the changing economic scenario of the Indian economy," Prabhu said here at an event.

The economic growth will come from both the existing industries as well as from those companies that are going to come up in the future, he added.

Close

In 2019, India has become a USD 2.7 trillion economy, having added one trillion US dollars in the last five years.

related news

There has been a global economic slowdown, which has also impacted the country's growth, Prabhu added.

"The global economy is slowing down. At the same time India's economy has slowed down," he said.

Further, Prabhu said there are three components that are necessary to achieve India's ambition of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

"It needs to have three components - industries, services and agriculture," he added.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 7, 2019 08:19 pm

tags #Suresh Prabhu

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.