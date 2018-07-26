App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes PM Modi

"PM Narendra Modi welcomed by the host of the evening South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the eve of the 10th BRICS Summit beginning tomorrow," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after he arrived in the country to attend the BRICS Summit beginning tomorrow. Modi arrived here from Uganda's capital Kampala, the first bilateral tour by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

"PM Narendra Modi welcomed by the host of the evening South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the eve of the 10th BRICS Summit beginning tomorrow," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

He will participate in the two-day BRICS Summit, whose theme this year is 'BRICS in Africa'.

Modi will attend the 10th edition of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, during which the grouping's leaders are expected to deliberate on global hot-spot issues, international peace and security, global governance and trade issues among others.

He is also expected to meet several leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Earlier, Modi had visited Rwanda for two days on the first leg of his visit.

BRICS is a grouping of five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Originally the first four were grouped as "BRIC", before the induction of South Africa in 2010.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 08:23 am

tags #Current Affairs #cyril ramaphosa #India #Narendra Modi #South Africa

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.