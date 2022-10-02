English
    Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu escapes from police custody

    PTI
    October 02, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
    Singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa.

    Gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, escaped from police custody in Punjab's Mansa district, official sources said on Sunday.

    They said a manhunt has been launched to nab Tinu, who escaped on Saturday night when he was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in another case by the Mansa police, they said.

    Tinu is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, also an accused in the murder case of the Punjabi singer.

    When asked about the incident, Patiala Range Inspector General

    Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, who is currently holding additional charge as Bathinda Range IG, told PTI over phone, "We are working on it, police parties are on the job and we will catch him soon."

    Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

    He was killed when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa in a jeep with his friend and cousin. His vehicle was waylaid and bullets were sprayed on him by six shooters.

    After the killing, Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder.Tinu is among 24 accused who have been charge-sheeted in the murder case.
    PTI
    Tags: #Sidhu Moosewala #Sidhu Moosewala murder
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 01:48 pm
