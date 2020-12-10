Shiv Sena corporator offers 1 kg chicken or paneer for donating blood

Blood banks across Mumbai are facing shortage of blood owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator and Shiv Sena leader from Prabhadevi in Mumbai, Samadhan Sarvankar, has offered an unusual incentive to urge people to take part in a blood donation drive: donate blood and take home either one kg of chicken or paneer.

Samadhan, who is the son of senior Sena leader Sada Sarvankar, is organising the blood donation drive on December 13 at Rajabhau Salvi Ground in New Prabhadevi in partnership with the KEM hospital.

Potential donors will have to register before December 11, and, according to a News18 report, around 300 people already have.

According to the corporator, he was stuck by the idea of offering paneer or chicken during the camp after he read the World Health Organisation (WHO) website that poultry and dairy products are a good source of protein and vitamins, besides being immunity boosters.

"The idea of distributing chicken and paneer struck me when I read on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) website that poultry and dairy products are a good source of protein and vitamins, besides being immunity boosters. Since its a pandemic era. So I decided to give all blood donors chicken or paneer as per whether they are vegetarian," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to reports, blood banks across Mumbai are facing shortage of blood since fewer people are willing to come and donate blood owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, during his address to the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to those who can to donate blood.