Sebi extends deadline for comments on consultation paper related to disclosure requirements

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said it has extended the deadline for public comments on the consultation paper on disclosure requirements related to material events.

The deadline has been extended till December 12. The initial deadline ended on November 27.

The consultation paper is on 'Review of disclosure requirements for material events or information under (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015'.

"It has been decided to extend the timeline for submission of comments to December 12, 2022," Sebi said in a report.

Last month, Sebi has proposed to streamlined the disclosure requirements by mandating top 250 listed companies to confirm or deny any information reported in the mainstream media, which may have material effect on the listed entity.

In addition, Sebi has suggested reducing the timeline to 12 hours from the occurrence of an event or information from 24 hours at present for making disclosure to the stock exchanges.