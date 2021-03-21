Schools in Tamil Nadu to close from March 22 till further orders, Class 12 to function for board exams

Recently, close to 55 students and a teachers at a girl’s school in Thanjavur were admitted to a government hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Representative image)

Schools will be shut for Class 9, 10 and 11 students in Tamil Nadu from March 22 onwards, till further orders, the state government said on March 20. However, keeping in mind board exams, Class 12 students will have regular classes.

The decision was notified by the government amid rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in the state over the past few days, PTI reported.

In the order issued on March 20, state Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said: “The Government of Tamil Nadu hereby order that schools shall be closed for classes 9th, 10th and 11th with effect from March 22 until further orders. Hostels will also be closed. However, online or digital mode of education shall continue for classes 9, 10 and 11.”

The director of public health and preventive medicine, it is “not advisable to continue classes for 9, 10 and 11 students from the health point of view,” but added that Class 12 students who are lesser in number “may be permitted to attend school as they have to sit for board examinations.”

Further, attendance will be allowed “with strict adherence to preventive measures like wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.”

The state had announced the reopening of schools for Classes 10 and 12 from January 19, 2021, and for Classes 9 and 11 from February 8, 2021. It also allowed hostels to reopen for these students.

The state has also allowed exams of Class 10 students in boards other than the Tamil Nadu State Board as scheduled, and conducting of special classes for Class 10 students, and reopening of hostels for these students.

Recently, close to 55 students and teachers at a girl’s school in Thanjavur were admitted to a government hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. Teachers and students in Chennai have also been found infected by the virus.