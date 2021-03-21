English
March 21, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India records over 43,000 new cases, active tally breaches 3-lakh mark

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 361st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India saw 43,846 new coronavirus infections in a day,the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Registering an
increase for the 11th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,09,087, which now comprises 2.66 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.96 percent, the data stated. The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 115 days. The death toll increased to 1,59,755 with 197 daily new fatalities, the highest in 97 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as 44,489 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 26. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,30,288, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.38 percent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed theone-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 23,35,65,119 samples have been tested up to March 20 with 11,33,602 samples being tested on Saturday. Globally, more than 12.17 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.89 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 3.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • March 21, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 curbs to continue in Nagpur till March 31 with relaxations

    Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Saturday said curbs imposed in Nagpur district amid the rise in COVID-19 cases will continue March 31, but with some relaxations. Strict curbs have been imposed in the district from March 15 to 21, following a surge in COVID-19 infections. Raut, who is the district guardian minister, held a review meeting with district officials to assess the situation. The restrictions, which have been imposed in the district, will continue till March 31 with partial relaxations, the minister said.

    He further informed that a separate standard operating procedure will be issued for the festival of Holi, which will be observed on March 28-29. Shops selling essential commodities will be permitted to operate till 4 pm as opposed to the earlier timing of 1 pm, while restaurants and eateries, which had been ordered to remain shut, can function till 7 pm, the minister said. Food delivery services will be allowed till 11 pm, he said. The police department has been directed to take action against violators, the minister added.

  • March 21, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again

    Delhi reported over 800 COVID-19 cases for the first time this year on Saturday as the positivity rate breached the 1 percent-mark after over two months, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,955, as per data shared by the health department. The number of active cases rose to 3,409 from 3,165 a day ago, according to the latest health bulletin.

    The new 813 cases pushed the infection tally to 6,47,161, of whom over 6.32 lakh people have recovered till date. On Friday, the city had recorded 716 cases while the count on Thursday was 607 and 536 on Wednesday. The two new fatalities took the toll to 10,955, while the positivity rate rose to 1.07 per cent from 0.93 per cent on Friday, the bulletin said. Delhi had recorded 425 cases on Tuesday. The cases have been steadily rising over the last few days. The positivity rate had been hovering below the 1 per cent-mark for over two months.

    A total of 77,888 tests, including 46,292 RT-PCR and 29,596 rapid antigen, were conducted on Friday, while the number of people under home isolation on Saturday rose to 1,722 from 1,624 a day ago, the bulletin said. Health experts and doctors have attributed this sudden rise in COVID-19 cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and assuming all is well now.

  • March 21, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Britain hits milestone as half of all adults get first vaccine dose

    Half of all adults in Britain have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, becoming the world's first major economy to hit that milestone. Health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter the figure had been reached after a record 660,276 shots were administered on Friday. Israel is the leader in vaccinating its population, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Chile and then the United Kingdom – and investors are watching closely to see which economies could recover first.

    "The vaccine is a national success story and our way out of this pandemic," said Hancock, adding that he was "delighted". British Prime Minister Boris Johnson got his first vaccine dose on Friday, receiving AstraZeneca's shot – which several European countries had temporarily stopped using earlier this week over safety fears.

  • March 21, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Coronavirus update: Highest single-day spike this year with 43,846 new cases

    India saw 43,846 new coronavirus infections in a day,the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Registering an increase for the 11th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,09,087, which now comprises 2.66 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.96 percent, the data stated.

    The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 115 days. The death toll increased to 1,59,755 with 197 daily new fatalities, the highest in 97 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as 44,489 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 26. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,30,288, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.38 percent, the data stated.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed theone-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 23,35,65,119 samples have been tested up to March 20 with 11,33,602 samples being tested on Saturday.

  • March 21, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for coronavirus, asks people to not 'let their guard down'

    Maharashtra state minister and Shiv Sena's youth leader Aaditya Thackeray has tested positive for COVID-19. Informing the public through his Twitter handle on March 20, the minister tweeted, "On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested". He also requested people to be extremely careful and 'not let their' guard down. Son of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the 30-year-old holds the portfolios of tourism and environment. 

  • March 21, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India records over 43,000 new cases, active tally breaches 3-lakh mark

    As many as 43,846 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,15,99,130, said the Union health ministry on Sunday. This is the highest jump in fresh infections the country has seen since late November last year. Over the past week, India has seen the sharpest surge in Covid-19 cases in the last 10 months.

    Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the daily count as the state recorded 27,126 new Covid-19 cases -- the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began last year -- in the last 24 hours. The central government said on Saturday that Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.22% of India's total active caseload. In addition to this, the death toll due to the disease in India has reached 1,59,755, with 197 more people losing their lives in the last 24 hours. The fatalities have also seen an upward trend this month.

  • March 21, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | One-day lockdown imposed in 3 cities of Madhya Pradesh amid COVID-19 spike

    A lockdown has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on Sunday. The three cities will remain shut every Sunday, and their schools and colleges will remain closed till 31 March, the state government has said. The decision to impose a lockdown every Sunday in these three cities was taken at a review meeting of the Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh. The announcement also comes amid a massive surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra with which Madhya Pradesh shares its border.

  • March 21, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | BMC to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places every day

    With a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places every day. Mumbai has added more than 37,000 new cases in the span of one month. It recorded the highest one-day rise in cases earlier this week. In a circular issued on Friday, the civic body stated that rapid antigen tests will be carried out for free, except those at shopping malls. The tests conducted at shopping malls will be chargeable. The tests will be mandatory for those selected, and those who refuse will have to face action under the Epidemic Act, 1897, the circular stated.

    "It is a bitter pill we have to swallow now to check the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city. We appeal to citizens to comply and help carry out the rapid antigen tests," a civic official said. As per the circular, BMC officials have been given the target of carrying out 47,800 tests daily at places such as railway stations, bus depots, food joints, markets, tourist spots and government offices. People will be chosen randomly for testing. Even if a person has already undergone testing, the civic body will insist on retesting, as detection of the infection is more important, the BMC official said.

  • March 21, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Senior citizens, pregnant women exempted from mandatory institutional quarantine, says BMC

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on March 20 announced that those arriving in the city from Brazil, the UK, Europe, South Africa, and the Middle East will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for seven days. This will have to be followed by seven days of home quarantine, the Mumbai civic body said.

    However, the mandatory institutional quarantine rules will not apply to elderly passengers above 65 years of age, women in advanced stages of pregnancy, and parents accompanying children below five years of age. Seriously ill patients who require immediate medical attention, such as cancer patients, people with cerebral palsy, mental illnesses and severe physical disabilities, will also be exempted from the rule upon producing supporting documents.

    Fliers who have an immediate family crisis to attend will also be allowed to skip the institutional quarantine. For instance, if a family member is on death bed or has met with an accident, or there has been a death in the family, fliers will be allowed to head home upon producing supporting documents.

  • March 21, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | IndiGo hands over passenger to security agencies at Kolkata airport for not wearing mask on flight

    Domestic carrier IndiGo on March 20 handed over a passenger from its Bengaluru-Kolkata flight to security agencies at the destination airport for not wearing a mask despite repeated warnings from the flight crew, government officials said. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had last Saturday asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear masks “properly” despite repeated warnings.

    The passenger on IndiGo’s 6E938 Bengaluru-Kolkata flight on March 20 refused to wear a mask despite repeated warnings from the flight crew, the officials noted. The passenger was handed over to the security agencies at the Kolkata airport, they added. Earlier this week, AirAsia India offloaded two passengers from its Goa-Mumbai flight and IndiGo handed over two flyers to security officials for not following the COVID-19 rules.

  • March 21, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbaikars can go for COVID-19 vaccination before the scheduled date, says BMC

    People in Mumbai who have registered themselves on the CoWIN portal for Covid-19 vaccination can now visit the nearest inoculation centre and not wait for the scheduled date, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said. "Citizens eligible for vaccination can now, after successful registration at CoWIN app, can visit the centre nearest to them and get vaccinated without any delay. There is no need to wait till the scheduled date," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted.

    The move comes amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. "Even those eligible citizens who have not registered on the CoWIN app are appealed to approach the nearest vaccination centre wherein they can first get registered and then get vaccinated at the centre itself. This may, however, take a little more time," the municipal body said.

  • March 21, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Schools in Tamil Nadu to close from March 22 till further orders, Class 12 to function for board exams

    Schools will be shut for Class 9, 10 and 11 students in Tamil Nadu from March 22 onwards, till further orders, the state government said on March 20. However, keeping in mind board exams, Class 12 students will have regular classes. The decision was notified by the government amid rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in the state over the past few days, PTI reported.

    In the order issued on March 20, state Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said: “The Government of Tamil Nadu hereby order that schools shall be closed for classes 9th, 10th and 11th with effect from March 22 until further orders. Hostels will also be closed. However, online or digital mode of education shall continue for classes 9, 10 and 11.”

    The director of public health and preventive medicine, it is “not advisable to continue classes for 9, 10 and 11 students from the health point of view,” but added that Class 12 students who are lesser in number “may be permitted to attend school as they have to sit for board examinations.” Further, attendance will be allowed “with strict adherence to preventive measures like wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing".

