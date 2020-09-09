SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for opening places of worship

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking to open all religious places of worship across country which have been closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued the notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the plea of Ahmedabad-based 'Gitarth Ganga Trust’ seeking opening of the places of worship in the country.

"We are issuing notice just to explore possibility,” said the bench, which also comprised Jusrices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, in the proceedings held through video conferencing.

The trust, a Religious Research Institute, filed the plea through lawyer Surjendu Sankar Das.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The plea said it has been filed with the "solemn and pious objective to protect the fundamental rights enshrined and guaranteed under the Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and (b), 25, 26 and 21, in particular, of the residents of India pertaining to opening of the places of worship/religious places throughout India which have been prohibited/restricted at present by many of the states”.