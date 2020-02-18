App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Coronavirus Impact: Demand for masks & sanitisers

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Himadri Buch to talk about the rising demand and price of face masks and sanitisers in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 72,436, as per official reports.

The outbreak of the deadly respiratory coronavirus has also led to the rise in demand for protective masks and sanitisers in India.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Himadri Buch to talk about the rising demand and price of face masks and sanitisers in India.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 01:42 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Health #India #Reporter’s Take #video

