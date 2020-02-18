Reporter's Take | Coronavirus Impact: Demand for masks & sanitisers

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Himadri Buch to talk about the rising demand and price of face masks and sanitisers in India.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 72,436, as per official reports.
The outbreak of the deadly respiratory coronavirus has also led to the rise in demand for protective masks and sanitisers in India.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Himadri Buch to talk about the rising demand and price of face masks and sanitisers in India.
Watch the video for more.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 18, 2020 01:42 pm