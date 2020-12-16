MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Reopening India: These states give permission to reopen schools

Schools across India have remained shut for nearly nine months due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, states have started allowing schools to reopen in a phased manner.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 12:28 PM IST
education_62782595

education_62782595


Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools across India have remained shut for nearly nine months. During the process of reopening India in a phased manner, a number of states have allowed schools to reopen. Here are the states that have allowed so.

Jharkhand


Jharkhand to start regular classes of class 10 & 12 from today. Hemant Soren, chief minister of Jharkhand who chaired the review meeting of the disaster management department in which the reopening of school for class 10 & 12 was taken, However, an online education facility to continue in the state. Apart from schools reopening, medical, dental, and nursing colleges have also been allowed to resume work and government training institutes will also be opened.

Madhya Pradesh


The Madhya Pradesh government gave permission to reopen schools for classes 10 & 12 from December 18. Schools have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, including proper sanitization, use of masks and maintaining social distancing. The decision to resume schools for classes 10 & 12 in Madhya Pradesh was taken keeping in mind the preparation of students for the board exams.

Haryana


Government and private schools in Haryana resumed from December 14. Physical classes for 10 & 12 happen for three hours daily from 10 am to 1 pm while following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Odisha


Schools for students of classes 9-12  opened in a graded manner by the Odisha government after November 15.

Tamil Nadu


With COVID-19 guidelines, Tamil Nadu government allowed schools resumption from November 16.

Goa


On November 21, schools opened in Goa for classes 10 & 12 with COVID-19 norms.

Uttarakhand

Schools in Uttarakhand reopened on November 1 for classes 10 and 12 after remaining closed since March, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Reopening India
first published: Dec 16, 2020 12:28 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.