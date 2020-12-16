Reopening India: These states give permission to reopen schools

education_62782595

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools across India have remained shut for nearly nine months. During the process of reopening India in a phased manner, a number of states have allowed schools to reopen. Here are the states that have allowed so.Jharkhand to start regular classes of class 10 & 12 from today. Hemant Soren, chief minister of Jharkhand who chaired the review meeting of the disaster management department in which the reopening of school for class 10 & 12 was taken, However, an online education facility to continue in the state. Apart from schools reopening, medical, dental, and nursing colleges have also been allowed to resume work and government training institutes will also be opened.The Madhya Pradesh government gave permission to reopen schools for classes 10 & 12 from December 18. Schools have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, including proper sanitization, use of masks and maintaining social distancing. The decision to resume schools for classes 10 & 12 in Madhya Pradesh was taken keeping in mind the preparation of students for the board exams.Government and private schools in Haryana resumed from December 14. Physical classes for 10 & 12 happen for three hours daily from 10 am to 1 pm while following the COVID-19 guidelines.Schools for students of classes 9-12 opened in a graded manner by the Odisha government after November 15.With COVID-19 guidelines, Tamil Nadu government allowed schools resumption from November 16.On November 21, schools opened in Goa for classes 10 & 12 with COVID-19 norms.Schools in Uttarakhand reopened on November 1 for classes 10 and 12 after remaining closed since March, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.