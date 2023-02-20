English
    Reliance group's Tony Jesudasan dies at 71

    PTI
    February 20, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
    Tony Jesudasan, a key lieutenant of Anil Ambani's Reliance group and one of the finest corporate communications and corporate affairs professionals, died early on Monday morning. He was 71.

    Earlier this month, Jesudasan had suffered a heart attack just as he took a flight from Bhopal, sources said.

    He was rushed to Fortis Hospital on arrival in Delhi, where he underwent angioplasty. He was then shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

    He continued to be in critical care till his passing away at around 5 am on Monday, they said.

    He is survived by wife Parul Sharma and daughter Preetika.

    Jesudasan, or TJ as he was referred to by friends, turned 71 while he was at Fortis. He was group president for corporate communications and corporate affairs of R-ADAG.

    An MBA from FMS, Delhi, he was invited by Dhirubhai Ambani to join the then undivided Reliance in 1990. After the death of Dhirubhai, he chose to join the younger sibling when brothers Mukesh and Anil split. He remained Anil Ambani's trusted lieutenant in Delhi and was his chief troubleshooter.

    Jesudasan had the rare ability to think and function calmly under great pressure and had longstanding relationships across the political spectrum, businesspersons and media.

