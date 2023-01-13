Received hoax call about bomb in Delhi-Pune flight on Thursday: SpiceJet

Spicejet

SpiceJet has said that a call received on Thursday about a bomb in its Delhi-Pune flight was later declared a hoax.

On Thursday, a call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft scheduled to operate flight SG 8938 (Delhi-Pune).

At that time, boarding of passengers for the flight had not started, an airline spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

Following the call, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay and was thoroughly inspected by security officials.

"Nothing suspicious was found. The call was later declared as hoax," the spokesperson said.