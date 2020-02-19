Ratan Tata shares heartwarming video on manual scavenging

Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata has raised the issue of manual scavenging through a heartwarming video. He has urged citizens to segregate their biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste to help reduce the burden on sanitation workers.

With the video, He has thrown light on the plight of sanitation workers who work in despicable conditions that endangers their health and lives.

The gut-wrenching ad is part of Tata Trusts' initiative 'Mission Garima', which is working to "provide safe, hygienic and humane working conditions for sanitation workers who are severely affected doing the unimaginable" for the city so that residents may find it clean.

The video starts with a poem recital scene in a school where a schoolboy starts talking about his father. In the nearly three-minute-long video, the student says "Mera baba desh chalata hai (my father runs the country)."

Seeing his audience's skepticism, the boy goes on to explain that his father is not a politician or a doctor or a cop or an army man. But, without him, the country would come to a halt.

The advertisement then shows a sanitation worker climbing down a sewer as the schoolboy explains that the people do not segregate wet and dry waste, which forces manual scavengers to go deep inside gutters and clean it. During the process, they catch lethal diseases and, sometimes, die.

The caption further read "#TwoBinsLifeWins, which is a campaign to urge citizens to segregate their biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste to help reduce the burden on these hardworking men and women.

The post garnered 4,67,393 views in the first 20 hours on Instagram and over 22,000 likes on Twitter while people appreciated the initiative.