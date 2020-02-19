App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ratan Tata shares heartwarming video on manual scavenging

Ratan Tata shared a heart-wrenching video throwing light on the plight of sanitation workers who work in despicable conditions that endangers their health and lives.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata has raised the issue of manual scavenging through a heartwarming video. He has urged citizens to segregate their biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste to help reduce the burden on sanitation workers.

With the video, He has thrown light on the plight of sanitation workers who work in despicable conditions that endangers their health and lives.

The gut-wrenching ad is part of Tata Trusts' initiative 'Mission Garima', which is working to "provide safe, hygienic and humane working conditions for sanitation workers who are severely affected doing the unimaginable" for the city so that residents may find it clean.

Close

The video starts with a poem recital scene in a school where a schoolboy starts talking about his father. In the nearly three-minute-long video, the student says "Mera baba desh chalata hai (my father runs the country)."

related news

Seeing his audience's skepticism, the boy goes on to explain that his father is not a politician or a doctor or a cop or an army man. But, without him, the country would come to a halt.

The advertisement then shows a sanitation worker climbing down a sewer as the schoolboy explains that the people do not segregate wet and dry waste, which forces manual scavengers to go deep inside gutters and clean it. During the process, they catch lethal diseases and, sometimes, die.








View this post on Instagram


In Mumbai, a city of 23 million, only 50,000 individuals are employed as sanitation workers. They are working in difficult conditions every single day to tackle the enormous amount of waste that Mumbai generates. As a @tata_trusts initiative, Mission Garima is working to provide safe, hygienic and humane working conditions for sanitation workers who are severely affected doing the unimaginable for the city so that we may find it clean! #TwoBinsLifeWins is a campaign urging citizens to segregate their biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste to help reduce the burden on these hardworking men and women. The links below will help you dispose of your waste responsibly and support our initiative. After all, this country is run by each one of us. https://www.tatatrusts.org/ #TwoBinsLifeWins


A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata) on



The caption further read "#TwoBinsLifeWins, which is a campaign to urge citizens to segregate their biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste to help reduce the burden on these hardworking men and women.

The post garnered 4,67,393 views in the first 20 hours on Instagram and over 22,000 likes on Twitter while people appreciated the initiative.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 09:29 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.