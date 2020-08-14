President Kovind Independence Day Eve Speech LIVE Updates: Entire nation salutes Galwan Valley martyrs

President Ram Nath Kovind, during his address to the nation on the eve of India's 74th Independence Day said that this year's celebration would be restrained due to the COVID-19 pandemic and saluted the efforts of corona warriors who lost their lives.

"The entire world is fighting a pandemic due to which all of our lives have changed. It is assuring that the Centre took timely steps to address this problem. It was a superhuman effort on part of the government to respond effectively in meeting the challenges due to the pandemic," President Kovind said, adding that India was successful in curbing the spread of the virus.

The President also addressed Atmanirbhar Bharat and said that India's self-reliance "means being self-sufficient without alienating or creating distance from the world".

"It implies that India will continue to engage with the world economy while maintaining its identity," President Kovind said.

President Kovind also saluted the sacrifice of the soldiers killed in action during the Galwan clash with China.

"Entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley. Our brave soldiers laid down their lives defending our borders. These sons of Bharat Mata lived and died for the nation," President Kovind said.

Without taking China's name, the President said "while the world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge (COVID-19) before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion."

The President, during his address, also touched upon the construction of Ram Temple, the groundbreaking ceremony for which was conducted on August 5.

"The issue of Ram Janmabhoomi was resolved through judicial process. All concerned parties and the people respectfully accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court and displayed before the world, Indian ethos of peace, non-violence, love and harmony," President Kovind said.

Speaking about the National Education Policy (NEP), the President said that it "spells a long term vision with far-reaching impact".

"NEP promotes innovation, inclusion and institution in the sphere of education," President Kovind said.

"We have learnt some tough lessons in the year 2020. The invisible virus has demolished the illusion that human being is the master of nature. I believe, it is still not too late for humanity to correct its course and live in harmony with nature," President Kovind said, adding that 21st century "should be remembered as the century when humanity put aside differences and collaborated to save the planet".

Broadcast of the President's address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan was followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.