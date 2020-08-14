172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ram-nath-kovind-live-address-nation-entire-national-network-of-all-india-radio-5704561.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 07:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

President Kovind Independence Day Eve Speech LIVE Updates: Entire nation salutes Galwan Valley martyrs

"The entire world is fighting a pandemic due to which all of our lives have changed. It is assuring that the Centre took timely steps to address this problem," President Kovind said.

Moneycontrol News
President Ram Nath Kovind (Image- Reuters)
President Ram Nath Kovind (Image- Reuters)

President Ram Nath Kovind, during his address to the nation on the eve of India's 74th Independence Day said that this year's celebration would be restrained due to the COVID-19 pandemic and saluted the efforts of corona warriors who lost their lives.

"The entire world is fighting a pandemic due to which all of our lives have changed. It is assuring that the Centre took timely steps to address this problem. It was a superhuman effort on part of the government to respond effectively in meeting the challenges due to the pandemic," President Kovind said, adding that India was successful in curbing the spread of the virus.

The President also addressed Atmanirbhar Bharat and said that India's self-reliance "means being self-sufficient without alienating or creating distance from the world".

Close

"It implies that India will continue to engage with the world economy while maintaining its identity," President Kovind said.

related news

President Kovind also saluted the sacrifice of the soldiers killed in action during the Galwan clash with China.

"Entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley. Our brave soldiers laid down their lives defending our borders. These sons of Bharat Mata lived and died for the nation," President Kovind said.

Without taking China's name, the President said "while the world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge (COVID-19) before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion."

The President, during his address, also touched upon the construction of Ram Temple, the groundbreaking ceremony for which was conducted on August 5.

"The issue of Ram Janmabhoomi was resolved through judicial process. All concerned parties and the people respectfully accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court and displayed before the world, Indian ethos of peace, non-violence, love and harmony," President Kovind said.

Speaking about the National Education Policy (NEP), the President said that it "spells a long term vision with far-reaching impact".

"NEP promotes innovation, inclusion and institution in the sphere of education," President Kovind said.

"We have learnt some tough lessons in the year 2020. The invisible virus has demolished the illusion that human being is the master of nature. I believe, it is still not too late for humanity to correct its course and live in harmony with nature," President Kovind said, adding that 21st century "should be remembered as the century when humanity put aside differences and collaborated to save the planet".

Broadcast of the President's address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan was followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 07:07 pm

tags #74th independence day #Current Affairs #India #Ram Nath Kovind

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.